Looks like my “kuya”: Ina Raymundo shares photo with her tall son

Ina Raymundo is still in disbelief that her 17-year-old son Jakob is now taller than her.

“The upside to having a tall son, he looks like my ‘Kuya. But on a serious note, where did my little munchkin go?,” she said in an Instagram post.

Ina also shared a throwback photo of her and Jakob when he was still a baby.

Ina also shared last year that her son is set to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1 college baseball in the US. Jakob will be part of the Xavier Musketeers baseball team, a varsity intercollegiate baseball program of Xavier University located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“He’s so pogi Ms. Ina. And Yes! Also, if people don’t know he’s your son, he might think he’s your boyfriend,” a netizen said.

“Magkamukha kayo sobra,” another netizen said.