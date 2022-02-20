EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Erich Gonzales to marry non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Rafael Lorenzo in March

Filipina actress Erich Gonzales will marry her non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Rafael Lorenzo in March.

The revelation came when netizens saw the photos of Gonzales and Lorenzo. The couple will reportedly tie the knot on March 23, 2022 at the Saint James the Great Parish in Ayala Alabang.

Netizens were quick to congratulate the actress, sending their advance well-wishes for the soon-to-be married couple.

Speculations about Gonzales’ status began in 2018 when she described her relationship status as “single but not available.”

The actress confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor and that they went to Japan together last month. ‘Wala po tayong itinatago’: Erich said.

Gonzales didn’t name the man but revealed that he is the brother of Claudia Barretto’s boyfriend, Basti Lorenzo.

