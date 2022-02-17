Beatrice Luigi Gomez breaks silence on split with ex-GF

Miss Universe 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has opened up on her much talked about break up with ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon.

Months after their split, Gomez released a statement on her Instagram account on February 16 to explain her side of the story.

Gomez claimed that Jagdon had “entertained” another person when they were together and that they had other relationship problems.

“When I was on my way to the MUPH competition, after a series of confrontations, I learned that she’d already been entertaining a person named ‘Adam’ for over a year during our relationship,” Gomez wrote.

“She’s made out with someone, made a move on other girls and has been going out more often than usual that there were even times she wouldn’t come home for days,” the beauty queen added.

Gomez said that there were several times when she was unaware of Jagdon’s whereabouts.

“I focused too much on trying to grow without realizing that I’ve been taking her for granted. All along she had been the victim of this break-up because she chose to,” Gomez said.

She said that she would prefer to stay quiet on this issue, but her family was being harassed by some people. Gomez also responded to accusations that she only used the idea of being an LGBTQ member for clout.

“Clout chasing is staying in a toxic relationship just to keep you people entertained,” she told the public.

Gomez still wants Jagdon to be happy and she does not regret their six-year relationship.

“I did love her. I don’t regret anything in the six years that we’ve been together. I loved her until the last day I was with her. We both deserve to be happy…genuinely happy,” Gomez said.