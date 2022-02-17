Entertainment

Beatrice Luigi Gomez breaks silence on split with ex-GF

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Miss Universe 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez has opened up on her much talked about break up with ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon.

Months after their split, Gomez released a statement on her Instagram account on February 16 to explain her side of the story.

Gomez claimed that Jagdon had “entertained” another person when they were together and that they had other relationship problems.

“When I was on my way to the MUPH competition, after a series of confrontations, I learned that she’d already been entertaining a person named ‘Adam’ for over a year during our relationship,” Gomez wrote.

“She’s made out with someone, made a move on other girls and has been going out more often than usual that there were even times she wouldn’t come home for days,” the beauty queen added.

Gomez said that there were several times when she was unaware of Jagdon’s whereabouts.

“I focused too much on trying to grow without realizing that I’ve been taking her for granted. All along she had been the victim of this break-up because she chose to,” Gomez said.

She said that she would prefer to stay quiet on this issue, but her family was being harassed by some people. Gomez also responded to accusations that she only used the idea of being an LGBTQ member for clout.

“Clout chasing is staying in a toxic relationship just to keep you people entertained,” she told the public.

Gomez still wants Jagdon to be happy and she does not regret their six-year relationship.

“I did love her. I don’t regret anything in the six years that we’ve been together. I loved her until the last day I was with her. We both deserve to be happy…genuinely happy,” Gomez said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cher Leni 1

‘Let Leni’: Cher’s tweet supporting Robredo’s presidential run goes viral

6 hours ago
robin padilla 20

Sara announces Robin Padilla part of senate slate, but Bongbong rejects

8 hours ago
Heart Evanglista Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero mark 7th anniversary

1 day ago
Nadine Lustre Liza Soberano

LOOK: Netizens thrilled after spotting Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano together

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button