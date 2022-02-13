Lady Gaga’s Filipino stylist nominated for Oscar awards

Lady Gaga’s longtime Filipino stylist has been nominated for Oscar awards in makeup and hairstyling.

The nomination for the 94th Academy Award came for Frederick Aspiras for best makeup and hairstyling for Lady Gaga’s looks in her film “House of Gucci.”

In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga congratulated Frederick. He has been working with her for 15 years.

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and

Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit,” she said.

“You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you,” she added.

The Academy Awards announced this year’s nominations earlier this week.