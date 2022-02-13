Bianca Gonzalez leads hosts in PBB reality series

Bianca Gonzalez is leading the hosts in Pinoy Big Brother in the second eviction night Saturday.

The live episode opened in a powerful way as all of the current hosts were present in the eviction night, which was Gonzalez’s first time as the official main host of the reality series and joining her were Robi Domingo, former Big Winners Kim Chiu and Melai Cantiveros, and Enchong Dee, who all walked at the halls of ABS-CBN’s ELJ building beside her to open the show.

RELATED STORY: ‘We respect her personal choices’: ABS-CBN accepts Toni Gonzaga’s resignation as ‘PBB’ host

“Dahil sa huli, anuman ang mangyari, sila at tayo ang lahat ay isang pamilya,” Gonzalez said and stepped up as PBB’s main host following the departure of Toni Gonzaga, who announced that she is leaving show, amid the controversy surrounding her apparent support for a lawmaker who pushed for her home network ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown.

At the end of Saturday’s episode, Aleck Iñigo and Rica Kriemhild bade goodbye to their fellow housemates after getting evicted from the Big Brother house.