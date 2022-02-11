Coldplay gives away 90 pairs of concert tickets at Expo 2020

Grammy-award winning band Coldplay will give away 90 pairs of tickets for the Expo 2020 concert.

Led by frontman Chris Martin, the band will perform at Al Wasl plaza as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights Series on February 15.

The concert will be free for Expo ticket holders and will be live-streamed.

Dubai residents will have to visit the website https://cldp.ly/DubaiCompetition and fill up their details to stand a chance to win tickets.

The band’s free-to-attend concert will support the Expo’s Programme for People and Planet, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” the band said.