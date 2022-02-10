‘Ambilis’: Expectant mom Jennylyn stuns fans as she shows off baby bump

Actress Jennylyn Mercado posted pictures of her baby bump on Instagram.

She shared the pictures Wednesday as she neared her third trimester of pregnancy.

Mercado and her husband Dennis Trillo are expecting a baby girl.

They each have a son from their respective past relationships.

The couple, who got married in November, had been trying to have a baby via surrogacy due to Mercado’s previous difficulty getting pregnant.

They, however, were surprised last year when Jennylyn conceived naturally.

The couple chronicles their married life milestones through a YouTube vlog series—from their engagement, pregnancy, to their wedding.