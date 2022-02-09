‘Welcome to the outside world’: Mariel Padilla, Bianca Gonzales express love to Toni Gonzaga

The so-called ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ sisters showed that their friendship goes beyond politics as they show support to Toni Gonzaga’s decision to leave the show after 16 years.

Toni was under fire after hosting the proclamation rally of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte. She also introduced senatorial candidate Rodante Marcoleta who spearheaded the non-renewal of the franchise of Toni’s home network.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all ‘Hello Philippines’ and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything. This is your angel, now signing off,” Gonzaga wrote.

In the comment section, Mariel has nothing but love for Gonzaga.

“I love you toni. You are a friend and a sister forever. Welcome to the outside world, Toni,” Mariel wrote.

Bianca Gonzales then responded acknowledging the work Toni has made during her stint as PBB host.

“Nobody can ever take your place and do it like you [Toni], nag-iisa ka. Love you both,” Bianca said.

Mariel added in the comment section that their friendship goes beyond work.

“Friendship goes beyond work, beyond religion, beyond politics, beyond it all. Go make us proud Bianc. You got this and we believe in you,” Mariel said.