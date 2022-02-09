EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Now signing off’ Toni Gonzaga leaves Pinoy Big Brother

It’s official, television host Toni Gonzaga has confirmed that she is stepping down as the main host of Pinoy Big Brother.

In an Instagram post, Toni said that she knows Bianca Gonzales and the rest of the PBB hosts will continue the show’s legacy.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all ‘Hello Philippines’ and ‘Hello World’ for the last 16 years,” she said.

“I will forever cherish the memories, big nights and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything. This is your angel, now signing off,” she added.

Gonzaga has become the trending topic since last night after ABS-CBN slammed her decision to host the BBM-Sara event.

“Traydor sa sariling tahanan! Toni is taking a big risk. Baka umaasa siya na manalo si BBM at mabigyan silang mag asawa ng lucrative na posisyon sa gobyerno?,” a netizen said.

“I used to admire her, but last night I was disappointed. Para sa delicadeza, buti na ang ganyan. Sorry Toni pero may mali e. Hindi nmn masama mag support kahit iba ang pinaniniwalaan mo pero ung lantaran kasi, mali sa akin un,” another netizen added.

