Vlogger Viy Cortez, partner Cong TV expecting baby boy

Vlogger Viy Cortez and her partner Cong TV disclosed that they would have a baby boy together.

On their YouTube channel, Cong and Viy posted a video of the gender reveal event they held outdoors and said that their baby’s name is Kidlat.

“Kidlat nakikita mo naman siguro anak kasi napaka-espesyal mo mapapanuod mo to 10 years or 15 years di ko alam from now, makikita mo tong video na ‘to at makiita mo pano namin pinagdiwang ikaw,” he said.

“Hindi ka pa lumalabas makikita mo na kung gaano ka namin kamahal, maraming salamat kasi dumating ka. I love you, Kidlat. Power sayo, peace,” he added.

A year after suffering from a miscarriage, the couple revealed that they are expecting another baby in December 2021 and the couple have been together since the latter was just starting out with his vlogging career.