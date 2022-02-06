EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipina among cast of Korean zombie series ‘All Of Us Are Dead’

Photos from Instagram: @joyce_in_korea

A Filipina has become a part of Korean zombie series. Noreen Joyce Guerra said she is one of the students of Hyosan High School in “All Of Us Are Dead.”

She is one of the classmates of Yoo In-soo who played the role as Yoon Gwi-nam, one of the bullies in the high school.

On her Instagram account, Noreen Joyce shared photos of scenes from “All Of Us Are Dead” where she will be seen as well as some behind-the-scenes revealing that she joined the filming of the Korean zombie series almost 2 years ago.

Noreen revealed that she was in over 50 K-Dramas.

She moved to South Korea in 2015 as an international student where she took Master of Business Administration at the Sookmyung Women’s University and worked as a translator and assistant stage director in an entertainment-related events company.

Noreen said, “Sinabihan ako ng mga producer tsaka director kung gusto ko raw mag-on-cam kasi nga lagi akong off-cam.”

“Pwede raw ako mag-on-cam kasi maliit daw ‘yung mukha ko,” she added. “I tried to submit my profile sa Korean agencies naman that handle Korean talents.”

“So ayun, doon ako nakuha, actually. Kaya ‘yun ‘yung reason kung baklit ‘yung mga role ko sa dramas is Korean.”

The other K-drama shows she appeared in include “Record of Youth,” “Hospital Playlist,” “The Blessing of the Sea,” and “The Encounter,” among others.

