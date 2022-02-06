EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino K-pop world champion Sodem Solana promotes Korean music in Ireland

Filipino K-pop world champion Sodem Solana is using YouTube Channel to promote Korean music.

Sodem also launched “Dublin Lunar New Year” with a masterclass at a popular morning TV show “Ireland AM”.

With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Ireland, the Ilocos Norte-born Filipino will resume his dance classes this March in Ireland’s capital.

“During the pandemic, people loved K-pop challenges posted by K-pop Idols on TikTok. It has become so popular because of the choreography that is attached to the songs, the fashion, and the beautiful Korean language,” Solana said, adding the winning streak at the K-pop World Festival has inspired him to continue promoting K-Pop through “our YouTube Channel ‘S Nation Official’ and other social media platforms.”

Solana won the €8,000 grand prize against 6,400 contestants at the 2019 K-pop World Festival in Changwon, South Korea, and his “Savage Family Dance Crew” was the 2021 K-pop World Festival champion in Ireland.

