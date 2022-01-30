EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Enchong Dee in hiding? Cristy Fermin urges actor to surrender

Netizens speculate that actor Enchong Dee is evading arrest after veteran columnist Cristy Fermin said that Dee was nowhere to be found in his Quezon City residence.

The actor’s neighbor allegedly told the police that Dee hasn’t been home in recent months in Cubao, Quezon City.

Fermin clarified that the house is not Dee’s personal residence but an apartment owned by the actor.

She, later on, advised the actor to surrender to the authorities.

“Ito ang pinakamagandang gagawin ni Enchong dito. Hindi po pwedeng pagtaguan ito…Huwag mong paliitin ang mundo mo, magpiyansa ka,” she said.

Last December, Davao prosecutors indicted Dee over a cyber libel case filed a congresswoman who drek flak from her extravagant wedding early this year.

Meanwhile, prosecutors cleared six others included in the case. The case for violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 against Dee was approved based on the complaint filed by DUMPER Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim.

Other individuals included in the complaint were Agot Isidro (Maria Margarita Amada Fteha Isidro), comedians Pokwang (Marietta Subong-O’brian), and Ogie Diaz (Roger Diaz Pandaan), Deedee Marie Holliday, Kristina Mae Misajon, and a Jane Doe but they were cleared from the charges.

“Considering that these tweets are mere expressions of disapproval at varying degrees on the action, this Office could not attribute malice and ill motive to the said respondents who have taken upon themselves to be the so-called watchdogs of our society,” Davao Occidental Provincial Prosecutor Marte Melchor Velasco wrote in a resolution in a Rappler report.

Prosecutors however say that Dee accused Bautista of malversation.

“The money for commuters and drivers went to her wedding. Let us not prolong this conversation and don’t say otherwise,” Dee said in a tweet.

Prosecutors say that the tweet is not an expression of disgust but implying that Bautista was a thief.

“Calling someone a thief, without proof and with heavy malice, is where to draw the line as this is already libelous,” prosecutors said.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

