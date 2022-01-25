Kris Aquino quashes ‘fake news’ on her health: ‘Sorry to disappoint pero buhay pa ko’

Actress-host Kris Aquino quashed fake news about her health condition, saying it’s not true that she is currently confined in the ICU.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Aquino clarified that it was her relative who passed away.

Along with a photo of an online novena, she wrote: “This was taken by bimb last night while we were praying w/ the rest of our Cojuangco cousins & the Teopaco family’s closest friends during the Zoom novena Mass for my cousin Marla who passed away Friday, January 21.”

“@boss1020 is my closest cousin & apart from my Ate, the one who knows all my life’s pain & secrets,” she added.

She slammed naysayers for spreading rumors that she was rushed to the ICU: “It’s been disturbing that since Friday so many have been spreading fake news about me being either in St Luke’s BGC or the States but always with the same theme, that i’m in the ICU and in critical condition. NONE OF THAT IS TRUE.”

It appears, she said, that trolls are excited for her to die soon after her late brother President Noynoy Aquino died last year.

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited yung mga trolls na within 1 year both Noy & me would pass away,” Aquino said.

“Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because kuya josh & bimb still need me,” she added.