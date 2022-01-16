EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Ivana Alawi, her family members test COVID-19 positive

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi and her family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Alawi is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus at the start of 2022 and she revealed her mother and brother Hash also tested positive for COVID-19 despite strictly following health measures since the start of the pandemic.

RELATED STORY: Iya Villania’s kids test positive for COVID-19

The Kapamilya actress appeared on her recent content to chronicle her quarantine and share how her family battles the virus stating that in the last two years she has turned negative in all of her swab tests.

“Nagulat ako kasi sobrang maingat [kami]. Naka-vaccine na kami. Di ako lumalabas ng bahay,” she said.

READ ON: Veteran journalist Arnold Clavio tests positive for COVID-19

First to test positive in their household was her mother, who also suffered symptoms including difficulty in breathing and immediately isolated herself while Alawi family also underwent RT-PCR tests after their mother contracted the coronavirus but turned out negative.

Two days later Ivana started to have head and body aches which prompted her to get tested again and she turned positive. Hash was also confirmed to be carrying the virus while her two sisters especially Mona, who has been battling with other diseases, have remained negative.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Laborer seeks AED 5M compensation from company in Abu Dhabi due to work-related injuries

34 mins ago

Scientists warn of more harmful coronavirus variants than Omicron

49 mins ago

One in 10 people may still spread COVID-19 even after 10-day quarantine – expert

55 mins ago

Burj Al Arab named most beautiful five-star hotel – survey

59 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button