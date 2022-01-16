Actress Ivana Alawi, her family members test COVID-19 positive

Actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi and her family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Alawi is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus at the start of 2022 and she revealed her mother and brother Hash also tested positive for COVID-19 despite strictly following health measures since the start of the pandemic.

The Kapamilya actress appeared on her recent content to chronicle her quarantine and share how her family battles the virus stating that in the last two years she has turned negative in all of her swab tests.

“Nagulat ako kasi sobrang maingat [kami]. Naka-vaccine na kami. Di ako lumalabas ng bahay,” she said.

First to test positive in their household was her mother, who also suffered symptoms including difficulty in breathing and immediately isolated herself while Alawi family also underwent RT-PCR tests after their mother contracted the coronavirus but turned out negative.

Two days later Ivana started to have head and body aches which prompted her to get tested again and she turned positive. Hash was also confirmed to be carrying the virus while her two sisters especially Mona, who has been battling with other diseases, have remained negative.