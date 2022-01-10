EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Veteran journalist Arnold Clavio tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Veteran journalist, Arnold Clavio, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he took an antigen test after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and contracted the virus for the first time since the pandemic began.

RELATED STORY: Philippines reports record-breaking 33,169 COVID-19 cases

“Sa kabila ng pag-iingat ko, wearing of mask, hand washing, social distancing, vitamins, immune booster, lots of vitamin D, tinamaan pa rin ako,” he said.

He said he is experiencing mild symptoms like cough and is currently in self-isolation.

READ ON: COVID-19’s variant that combines Delta, Omicron discovered in Cyprus 

Celebrities such as Chynna Ortaleza, Arthur Solinap, Juancho Trivino, and Bea Binene sent him well-wishes as he battles the disease while

GMA News reporters Tina Panganiban-Perez and Connie Sison also commented “get well soon” messages for the veteran journalist. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Missing man rescued from Ras Al Khaimah’s mountainous areas

3 hours ago

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares images of whale spotted in Dubai Harbour

3 hours ago

Doug Kramer’s daughter Kendra stuns netizens with gorgeous looks

3 hours ago

Global cryptocurrency crimes hit record $14B in 2021

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button