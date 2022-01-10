Veteran journalist Arnold Clavio tests positive for COVID-19

Veteran journalist, Arnold Clavio, has tested positive for COVID-19.

He said he took an antigen test after close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday and contracted the virus for the first time since the pandemic began.

RELATED STORY: Philippines reports record-breaking 33,169 COVID-19 cases

“Sa kabila ng pag-iingat ko, wearing of mask, hand washing, social distancing, vitamins, immune booster, lots of vitamin D, tinamaan pa rin ako,” he said.

He said he is experiencing mild symptoms like cough and is currently in self-isolation.

READ ON: COVID-19’s variant that combines Delta, Omicron discovered in Cyprus

Celebrities such as Chynna Ortaleza, Arthur Solinap, Juancho Trivino, and Bea Binene sent him well-wishes as he battles the disease while

GMA News reporters Tina Panganiban-Perez and Connie Sison also commented “get well soon” messages for the veteran journalist. (AW)