Doug Kramer’s daughter Kendra stuns netizens with gorgeous looks

Former Filipino basketball player Doug Kramer’s daughter Kendra sported stunning looks making her father proud as she posed like a supermodel in her new photos.

Doug shared a gorgeous shot of Kendra wearing a black top and staring directly at the camera with her chin resting on her hands with the photo being taken by photographer Jerick Sanchez while styling was done by glam team Rain Dagala, Em Millan, and Jay Wee.

“No one in this world can love you more than me. I love you Kenny,” Doug wrote as Kendra also shared a photo in her Instagram account.

Her face was framed by white fur that brought out her strong features while her mother Chesca commented with three heart-eyes emojis to express her approval of her look.

The two photos have attracted thousands of likes within minutes of posting as netizens admired how Kendra, the eldest child of Doug and Chesca has grown up.

She has two younger siblings, Scarlett and Gavin. (AW)

