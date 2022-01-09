Candy Pangilinan urges fellow Pinoys to self isolate after contracting COVID-19 twice

Actress Candy Pangilinan has caught COVID-19 for the second time and shared that she experienced ‘more intense’ symptoms.

Candy in a vlog that premiered on her YouTube channel on Friday, January 7 said, “This is the second time nagkaroon po ako ng COVID. The first time was last year, December (2020).”

“Noong first time ako magkaroon ng COVID, hindi po sila nahawa at all,” she said about her family members, including her son Quentin.

“Pero ngayon hindi ko alam, and I really hope and pray na sana hindi sila nahawa,” she added./

Expressing her worry about passing the virus on to her family members, she shared that they were scheduled for a test but later revealed that the testers did not make it to their house because they caught the virus too.

Candy said that she is exhibiting the whole gamut of symptoms now: cough, fever, headache, joint pain, chills, and fatigue.

She said that while she didn’t share her first COVID-19 experience, she felt the need to do so now.

“I had the feeling na kailangan ‘nyo malaman na it’s really dangerous and it’s really out there, and you don’t know when you will get it,” she said and cautioned viewers to take even minor symptoms seriously, and isolate right away.

Candy said that she is “still very grateful because I isolated here in the house.”