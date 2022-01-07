Karen Davila tests positive for COVID-19 

ABS-CBN News anchor Karen Davila revealed that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

On her Instagram account, Davila explained her non-appearance during the launch of TV Patrol on free TV.

“Five days ago, our family tested POSITIVE for COVID-19. Our 14-year-old son Lucas first tested positive on antigen and we immediately took an RT-PCR test as a family,” she wrote.

Davila is grateful that their symptoms are mild and are on their way to recovery.

“Praise God our symptoms are mild and I believe that it’s because we are vaccinated and two of us have booster shots,” she said.

“Our kids had fever, scratchy throat, coughing. I experienced fatigue and a lump in my throat,” Davila added.

The news anchor urged everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted against COVID-19.