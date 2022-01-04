EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Edu Manzano’s daughter Addie gets engaged

The daughter of veteran actor Edu Manzano is now engaged.

Amanda Danielle, or Addie, daughter of veteran actor-host Edu Manzano with former model Rina Samson, was engaged and Manzano took to social media to share his thoughts about this.

Posting a throwback photo of him and Addie, Manzano also uploaded snaps of his daughter’s engagement to Jared Glassman.

“This little lady just got engaged to a great guy. Didn’t dawn on me that Addie is now all of 28,” Manzano wrote on his Instagram page.

“Am very happy I went to NY last October to see how much they loved each other. Welcome to the MANZANO Family Mr. Jared Glassman. I wish you both all the love in the world.”

Addie announced her engagement on social media on January 2 as she wrote on her Instagram page, “i can’t believe i get to have this love forever!!!!”

Manzano declined offers for his daughter Addie and son Enzo to join showbiz in 2013 after the siblings’ much-talked about appearance on “Minute to Win It” during host Luis Manzano’s birthday episode.

Luis is the the elder Manzano’s son with actress-turned-politician Vilma Santos.

