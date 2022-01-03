Kris Aquino ‘removes’ fiancee Mel Sarmiento from Instagram

Kris Aquino surprised many of her followers after posts about her fiancee and former DILG chief Mel Sarmiento have been removed from her social media pages.

Aquino’s last post about Sarmiento was on December 25 when she defended herself from bashers over her relief efforts in Negros with Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Thank you babe, dahil tiniis mo na lang ‘yung pagsusungit ko sa ‘yo dahil frustrated, walang tulog, at pagod na ko. Di ka pumatol, you were proud na excited ‘yung mga tao na pinuntahan ko sila,” Aquino said on her last IG post.

Aquino also edited a post and removed the part where she thanked Sarmiento from gathering facts on her post.

The couple first announced their engagement last October shortly after Aquino’s brother and former President Noynoy Aquino passed away.

They have yet to confirm nor deny split rumors. (TDT)