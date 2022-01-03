EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Kris Aquino ‘removes’ fiancee Mel Sarmiento from Instagram

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago

Kris Aquino surprised many of her followers after posts about her fiancee and former DILG chief Mel Sarmiento have been removed from her social media pages.

Aquino’s last post about Sarmiento was on December 25 when she defended herself from bashers over her relief efforts in Negros with Vice President Leni Robredo.

RELATED STORY: Mel Sarmiento confronts Herbert Bautista for talking about Kris Aquino

“Thank you babe, dahil tiniis mo na lang ‘yung pagsusungit ko sa ‘yo dahil frustrated, walang tulog, at pagod na ko. Di ka pumatol, you were proud na excited ‘yung mga tao na pinuntahan ko sila,” Aquino said on her last IG post.

Aquino also edited a post and removed the part where she thanked Sarmiento from gathering facts on her post.

READ ON: Kris Aquino shares details on ‘private, tiny’ wedding

The couple first announced their engagement last October shortly after Aquino’s brother and former President Noynoy Aquino passed away.

They have yet to confirm nor deny split rumors. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Israel to offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine

5 mins ago

EJ Obiena joins World Athletics’ 2021 top performers

10 mins ago

Joey Reyes lashes out at Poblacion girl for flouting COVID-19 norms

17 mins ago

Former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez expecting baby girl this 2022

29 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button