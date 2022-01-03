Former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez expecting baby girl this 2022

Former beauty queen Winwyn Marquez has revealed the gender of her baby expected to be born this year.

In a vlog uploaded on YouTube, Winwyn Marquez said that she and her non-showbiz boyfriend are expecting a baby girl.

The 29-year-old former beauty queen made the announcement through the vlog post yesterday, December 31, 2021.

The actress also uploaded a photo from her baby’s gender-reveal party on her Instagram account as she shared how excited she is knowing that she’ll be having a baby girl, and wrote in the caption of her post, “Pure Bliss. Happy 1st day of 2022! [heart, pink ribbon, and purple heart emojis]”

The couple’s closest family members were present at their intimate party as Winwyn’s dad Joey Marquez came with his long-time partner Malu Quintana.

Winwyn’s mother Alma Moreno was also present at the party and participated in one of the games.

In the vlog, Malu congratulated the couple, “Congratulations! We’re so excited for you guys!”.

Joey’s wish of having a granddaughter came true and the comedian’s message for his daughter in the vlog was: “I’m very happy, an addition to the family! I just wish it’s a girl. Good luck and more power, anak!”

Winwyn shared her year-end realizations and expressed how 2021 made her feel grateful and blessed as she wrote, “Today is page 365/365 and this is My last video for 2021 – a very very special way to end our year. We finally know the gender of our baby and I can’t wait to meet mini Winwyn next year!! ahhhhh!!

“2021 was a year of so many realizations – taught me how not to take the small things for granted, to not waste any time in doubt and fear, to make a move and not be stuck thinking the question ‘what if?’

“Also, thankful that my family was all safe from any sickness though there were scares.. everyone was well and healthy. Bessings after blessings came but sacrifices were made and it was all worth it. 2021 gave me the best things despite our situation now.”