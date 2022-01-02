EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Angeline Quinto shows off baby bump as 2022’s blessing for her family

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Filipina singer Angeline Quinto surprised fans by showing off her baby bump on New Year’s Day.

Quinto came up with a photo of her baby bump. The caption of a photo of her growing belly read, “From our family to yours, Happy 2022.”

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Maymay Entrata, Geneva Cruz, Ice Segeurra, and Jess Zaragoza extended their well wishes to Quinto.

Earlier in December Quinto announced that she was due to become a first-time mother as she confirmed weeks-long speculation.

However, she did not publicize the identity of the father and is set to give birth in April.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sheikh Zayed Festival sets three Guinness World Records with largest 40-minute fireworks display

2 hours ago

COVID-19: Marcos, Sara to postpone caravans in NCR

2 hours ago

Philippines announces official holidays, special non-working days for 2022

3 hours ago

Three rescued in Sharjah from a car swept away by floods

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button