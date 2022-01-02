LOOK: Angeline Quinto shows off baby bump as 2022’s blessing for her family

Filipina singer Angeline Quinto surprised fans by showing off her baby bump on New Year’s Day.

Quinto came up with a photo of her baby bump. The caption of a photo of her growing belly read, “From our family to yours, Happy 2022.”

Celebrities such as Angel Locsin, Maymay Entrata, Geneva Cruz, Ice Segeurra, and Jess Zaragoza extended their well wishes to Quinto.

Earlier in December Quinto announced that she was due to become a first-time mother as she confirmed weeks-long speculation.

However, she did not publicize the identity of the father and is set to give birth in April.