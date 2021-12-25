LOOK: Dantes family bids Filipinos better year ahead

Actor Dingdong Dantes has hoped for a better year ahead in 2022.

Extending a holiday greeting on Instagram featuring his family, he reflected on the “challenges,

uncertainties, and difficulties” that 2021 was filled with but said, it was also a “year of

breakthroughs, leaps of faith, and strengthened compassion for others.”

“We managed to get through it, most are still getting through it, no matter how hard this year has

been for all of us. Whatever 2022 has in store for all of us, may we all keep the faith, and continue to

believe that better days are coming. Through our faith in Him, coupled with the love and support of

the people we love, we will overcome,” he said.

He said he and his family will continue to pray for everyone’s safety.

“Marami na tayong pinagdaanang unos bilang isang bayan, at napatunayan natin noon pa man na di

matitinag ang pagmamahal na mayroon tayo para sa ating mga pamilya at kapwa. Mananatili ang

Pasko sa ating mga puso. Merry Christmas and Happy new Year!”