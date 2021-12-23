EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Kiray Celis , BF share beach side photos of Boracay trip

Kiray Celis and Stephan Estopia shared the beachside photos of their trip to Boracay.

The couple shared their photos on the beautiful beach, cuddling on a boat, and hugging on a swing.”

Stephan dedicated a sweet message to Kiray in an Instagram post.

“Palagi kitang susuportahan sa mga nais at gusto mo asawa ko, dito lang ako sa likod mo, palagi humahanga sa kakayahan mo at kahit maubusan ka man ng mga naniniwala sa’yo, nandito ako patuloy papalakpak sa bawat tagumpay na naaabot mo. Mahal na mahal kita,” he said.

