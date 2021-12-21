Andi Eigenmann defends Philmar Alipayo from accusations of stealing Odette donations

Actress Andi Eigenmann defends her partner Philmar Alipayo from accusations that he stole some donations intended for Odette survivors.

Andi said that her boyfriend is a very simple man and is more than willing to use his own money to help the victims of the typhoons.

“Philmar just got back to Siargao and left me and the kids behind with a heavy heart in order to go and see our family and see what more we could do to help,” she said.

Andi said that her partner even asked airlines if he can bring more goods and relief to Siargao residents.

“It is very sad to know that he is being accused of stealing donations when he even specifically ignored his chance to use his platform to ask for them, since he’s willing to use his own money just to help our community out,” she added.

Andi said that Philmar is a simple man and willing to give back to his home island.

“Just so hurtful that it always seems to be so hard to believe that my fiancé has his own money to spend too because he works to earn it,” Andi added.

The couple announced that the earnings from their Youtube vlog ‘Happy Islanders’ would go to the survivors of Typhoon Odette.

Andi and her family were not in Siargao when the typhoon struck the island last week. (TDT)