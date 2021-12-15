EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

The Voice Kids Season 2 champ Elha Nympha to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this December 17

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Elha Nympha, winner of the second season of ‘The Voice Kids’ will bring her festive soul on the international stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on Friday, 17 December, at 8:30 pm.

The 17-year-old Filipina singing sensation became a household name in 2015 when she won the singing competition. The R&B/pop singer has released self-titled album Elha, with her best-selling songs “Susunduin”, as well as her renditions of “Emotions”, and “Love on Top” as the leading singles.

“This is my first time performing in the Middle East and I am excited to meet fans who haven’t gone back home to the Philippines for a while – to cheer them up and give them that true Pinoy Christmas spirit,” said Elha.

RELATED STORY: Sponge Cola, Matthaios next Filipino performers in line to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this December 15

Having appeared on several international music programmes, including Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots where she performed Sia’s Chandelier, she is now exploring a more sophisticated take on R&B, pop, and neo-soul with song lyrics fuelled with what the singer describes as “romantic confessions”.

Crossing many demographics, Elha, is currently one of the performers the Philippines’ longest-running Sunday variety show, ASAP Natin ‘To. She strives to be an all-round performer and cannot wait to make her Dubai debut.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sharjah Shopping Promotions to offer up to 75% discounts on purchases

1 hour ago

Emirates Schools Establishment denies reports on school timings released on social media

1 hour ago

Yahoo ranks Manny Pacquiao as Philippines’ top 2021 newsmaker

1 hour ago

PH bans travelers from 8 countries, territories till end of December to contain Omicron virus

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button