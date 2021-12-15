The Voice Kids Season 2 champ Elha Nympha to perform in Expo 2020 Dubai this December 17

Elha Nympha, winner of the second season of ‘The Voice Kids’ will bring her festive soul on the international stage at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre on Friday, 17 December, at 8:30 pm.

The 17-year-old Filipina singing sensation became a household name in 2015 when she won the singing competition. The R&B/pop singer has released self-titled album Elha, with her best-selling songs “Susunduin”, as well as her renditions of “Emotions”, and “Love on Top” as the leading singles.

“This is my first time performing in the Middle East and I am excited to meet fans who haven’t gone back home to the Philippines for a while – to cheer them up and give them that true Pinoy Christmas spirit,” said Elha.

RELATED STORY: Sponge Cola, Matthaios next Filipino performers in line to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai this December 15

Having appeared on several international music programmes, including Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots where she performed Sia’s Chandelier, she is now exploring a more sophisticated take on R&B, pop, and neo-soul with song lyrics fuelled with what the singer describes as “romantic confessions”.

Crossing many demographics, Elha, is currently one of the performers the Philippines’ longest-running Sunday variety show, ASAP Natin ‘To. She strives to be an all-round performer and cannot wait to make her Dubai debut.