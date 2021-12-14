Fil-Am pop star Olivia Rodrigo named as TIME’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year

Fil-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo said the experience of being chosen as TIME’s Entertainer of the Year for 2021 was surreal.

Rodrigo was chosen by the magazine for her nostalgic choices in the lyrics of her songs as well as ” big impact on her listeners.”

The magazine said, “Rodrigo has a gift for picking the best of the past — whether a well-worn shirt, the faded feedback of a guitar, or the intensity of first love — and finding just the right way to situate it in the present.”

TIME asserted that Rodrigo’s songs have clicked with audiences of all ages.

“She renders adolescence so viscerally: she’s resentful, seething, crushed, itching to just grow up already,” read part of TIME’s write up.

Rodrigo said it was surreal to be featured by the Magazine.

She said in an Instagram post, “I’ve gotten to do some crazy things this year but this one feels particularly surreal. thank u [TIME] !!! entertainer of the year !!!!!!” (AW)