Ogie Diaz claims Angeline Quinto is 5 months pregnant

Veteran showbiz and talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that singer Angeline Quinto is expecting a baby boy.

Diaz said that the Kapamilya singer, who recently performed at Expo 2020 Dubai, is five months pregnant.

“Kasi may common friend kami ni Angeline na nag-chika sa akin na five months ng preggy sa isang non-showbiz at lalaki ang first baby. Yehey,” Ogie said on his vlog.

Ogie’s co-host Mama Loi said that they are hoping the news is true but Ogie reiterated that the pregnancy news is confirmed.

Meanwhile, Angeline is expected to share the good news in her interview with Boy Abunda, according to a report of Pep.PH.

Angeline is reportedly in a relationship with a non-showbiz beau.

She reportedly met him in California as a guest for Vice Ganda’s concert in the United States.