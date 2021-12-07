EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angeline Quinto to perform this December 8 at Expo 2020 Dubai

Filipina pop star Angeline Quinto will showcase her celebrated voice at the Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai this Wednesday (8 December).

Quinto rose to fame in her home country with appearances on a number of TV talent shows, culminating in winning Star Power: Sharon Search for the Next Female Superstar in 2011.

“Just to be considered for this huge event and be a part of this global initiative is already an honour – that’s why I’m really looking forward to being a part of this,” said Quinto.

She added: “I’m mostly excited about connecting with people from other parts of the world, and collaborate on building a better tomorrow. With the global crisis we are experiencing, I believe that we should connect now more than ever … and create a better future for us, and the next generation.”

The 32-year-old has released a number of platinum-selling albums and singles, and has also performed in girl groups including DIVAS, in addition to enjoying a successful career in the Philippines as a television and movie actress.

Quinto will play from 2000 GST on the Jubilee Stage. Entry is free for Expo 2020 Dubai ticket-holders, but it is advised to arrive early.

