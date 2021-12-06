EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez takes tips from TV host Boy Abunda

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Ahead of her big day to take part in the Miss Universe contest, beauty queen Bea Gomez received some valuable tips during the training from TV host Boy Abunda.

Before Gomez left for Israel, she underwent rigorous training with Boy Abunda who taught her how to answer any kind of question.

The clip uploaded on Abunda’s YouTube Channel showed him reminding Gomez that “just go to your words, go to your core, go to your instinct and go to your rationality.”

RELATED STORY: PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez now in Israel for 70th Miss Universe

TV host told her, “Never look for approval because the moment you look for approval and validation, that’s where you fall.”

Abunda asked Gomez to follow “spell talk” method where she would only focus on the question and herself.

He advised her to find her “power pose” during which she’s most comfortable while speaking publicly. He told Gomez that this would greatly help her in concentration.

READ ON: Marian Rivera joins panel of judges for Miss Universe 2021 pageant

TV host has also trained Catriona Gray and Rabiya Mateo in the past.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 and will be aired live on ABS-CBN’s A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

DOH still locating 8 travelers from South Africa

8 hours ago

LOOK: Cast of ‘Mga Anghel na Walang Langit’ drama series reunites

9 hours ago

Kim Chiu crosses 11M followers on Instagram; 2.6m subscribers on YouTube

10 hours ago

Discovery of statue in Sharjah may shed light on Roman artwork

10 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button