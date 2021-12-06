WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez takes tips from TV host Boy Abunda

Ahead of her big day to take part in the Miss Universe contest, beauty queen Bea Gomez received some valuable tips during the training from TV host Boy Abunda.

Before Gomez left for Israel, she underwent rigorous training with Boy Abunda who taught her how to answer any kind of question.

The clip uploaded on Abunda’s YouTube Channel showed him reminding Gomez that “just go to your words, go to your core, go to your instinct and go to your rationality.”

TV host told her, “Never look for approval because the moment you look for approval and validation, that’s where you fall.”

Abunda asked Gomez to follow “spell talk” method where she would only focus on the question and herself.

He advised her to find her “power pose” during which she’s most comfortable while speaking publicly. He told Gomez that this would greatly help her in concentration.

TV host has also trained Catriona Gray and Rabiya Mateo in the past.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 and will be aired live on ABS-CBN’s A2Z channel 11 starting at 7:30 a.m. (AW)