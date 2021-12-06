Kim Chiu crosses 11M followers on Instagram; 2.6m subscribers on YouTube

Filipina actress Kim Chiu has crossed 11 million followers on Instagram and 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Sharing the achievement, Chiu uploaded a clip celebrating her social media milestone.

The actress credited her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, for influencing him to open a social media account. They have been together since 2012.

“This morning woke up to 11M of you here in IG. I remember when I was just setting up my first social media account as ‘artista’ which is Instagram, didn’t know what my user name will be. Thinking of….will I go for this? am I ready to share my everyday life on the internet? @xianlimm influenced me to have a social media account then that time I was with @ilovekaye she was the one who told me to use the CHINITAPRINCESS as my user name coz Kim Chiu was already taken,” Chiu said.

“Through Instagram, I can show the world what I can see, as one of my favorite sayings says ‘Your life is your message to the world, make it inspiring.’ Thank you for joining me on this journey. Thank you for your lovely and not so lovely comments. Thank you for letting me share with all of you my life. This is me, this is who I am. This is my world. Thank you for allowing me to share this journey of mine. Love you all cheers to more ootds, adventures, family, travels, kimadvenchiure, and many more!” she added. (AW)