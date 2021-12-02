Entertainment

LOOK: Miss Grand International PH’s outfit lands in top 20 best national costume 

The ‘Paruparo’ inspired national costume of Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Panlilio is among the contenders of the Best in National Costume.

Panlilio wowed the netizens with her national outfit on Tuesday. 

The costume was designed by Louis Pangilinan, Santino Rivera, and Jojo Bragais. 

The national costume was inspired by the Paruparo Festival held annually in Cavite, her hometown.

Also in the top 20 Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Guatemala, Paraguay, Mexico, Malaysia, Spain, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Ecuador, Bolivia, Angola, Myanmar, Peru, Czech Republic, Thailand, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua.

The top 20 were chosen by online votes on Facebook and Instagram.

The grand coronation night is set on December 4. Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo ranked 1st runner-up last year.

 

