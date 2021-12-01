Miss Universe PH bet draws flak for wearing tracksuit in Jerusalem

Some netizens expressed disappointment over the outfit of Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez when she arrived in Jerusalem, Israel.

Gomez reportedly experienced a brief luggage mishap.

On Tuesday, Miss Universe PHL communications director Voltaire Tayag said in a now deleted post that Gomez lost one of her suitcases upon her arrival.

RELATED STORY: PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez now in Israel for 70th Miss Universe

Tayag was responding to the negative feedbacks over Gomez’s outfit when she was seen wearing a black tracksuit and posted a photo with Miss Thailand Anchilee Scott-Kemmis.

“When she collected them at the Ben Gurion airport, all were accounted for. But when she got to Jerusalem, one suitcase was missing and not taken to her room,” Tayag said.

The MIss Universe Philippines organization said that there are no scheduled activities at that time.

“The hotel asked her to go down to check the luggage room personally prior but since she hadn’t received her RT-PCR results she couldn’t. She’d go there the moment she could,” Tayag said.

READ ON: Miss Universe pageant in Israel this Dec 12 to push through despite Omicron concerns

“We told her to just wear the track suit and the sash (which is required) since there was no official activity and she’s only checking her luggage. It so happened that Anchilee was there and she was asked to take a photo with her,” the organization added.

Tayag appealed to netizens that Gomez’s outfit was not her outfit of the day.

“I hope that before anyone jumps to conclusions, blames people, throw out negativity, know that there is usually a plausible explanation. Whether or not that is given, it does not give anyone the right to be toxic or accusatory,” he said. (TDT)