Carla Abellana reveals beach escapade with Tom Rodriguez isn’t their honeymoon yet

Filipina actress Carla Abellana has posted beach side photos with hubby Tom Rodriguez on social media that has gained a lot of attention.

Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez were on a trip to Boracay this weekend.

On an Instagram post over the weekend, Carla said that they were not on their honeymoon and the actress posted a clip from the beach, saying: “We needed this. One of the many things to be grateful for.”

She added, “P.P.S. We’re not on our honeymoon.”

Netizens offered best wishes to Carla and Tom since they tied the knot in Batangas on October 23.

The couple have been together for seven years. (AW)