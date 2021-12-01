EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Barbados names Rihanna as national hero

Newly formed republic Barbados has officially named singer Rihanna as its national hero.

“On behalf of a grateful nation but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you the designee for the National Hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” said Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley at the ceremony.

Rihanna graced the event shining like a diamond after Barbados picked her as its national hero.

The 33-year-old singer was born in Saint Michael and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados.

She moved to the United States to pursue a musical career.

Rihanna was also previously named as Barbados ambassador in 2018 and a cultural ambassador in 2009.

The new republic also elected and swore in its new president Sandra Mason and removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state. (TDT)

