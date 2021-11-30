Miss France tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of pageant

Miss France Clemence Botino has tested positive for the COVID-19 after her arrival in Israel for the 70-th Miss Universe pageant.

Clemence shared this in an Instagram post on Monday. “I’m writing because I have been crying all day. This morning, they called me to say that I was positive. I was shocked and sad, it is truly hard,” Botino said.

RELATED STORY: Miss Universe pageant in Israel this Dec 12 to push through despite Omicron concerns

Botino said that the Miss Universe Organization is taking good care of her. “I’m a really positive person and I work really hard, and the past two years have been tough. The first thing that I did when I heard the news is call my family. They have been really supportive. It is not easy to deal with all of that while being far from home. But MUO is here to help and to take care of me,” Botino said. The beauty queen will undergo quarantine for 10 days before taking another swab test.

Assuring all her fans and followers that she won’t give up, she said, ” Even if it is hard, I won’t give up. Life has brought me to Israel and everything is ready. Every situation is supposed to make us stronger. Don’t forget to be safe because the virus is still here.”

Israel will host the Miss Universe pageant at the sea resort of Eilat on December 12.

READ ON: PH bet Beatrice Luigi Gomez now in Israel for 70th Miss Universe

In the wake of COVID-19, Indonesia has decided not to send representatives to the Miss Universe coronation.

Puteri Indonesia Foundation said that “tight preparation time and local COVID-19 restrictions led to our decision not to send our Indonesian representative for this year’s competition.” (AW)