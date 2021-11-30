EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Joross Gamboa marks seventh wedding anniversary with wife

Actor Joross Gamboa celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary with wife Kathy Kimberly “Katz” Saga.

In an Instagram post, Gamboa said, ” Seven years married, 13 years together. What’s our secret? Keeping God in the center of our relationship! Marriage is NOT a contract, it is a covenant with GOD.” He also shared a Bible verse about love.

Gamboa and Saga had earlier tied the knot in November 2014 in Alabang.

Gamboa last week thanked his better half for taking good care of him and their family.

He said he is on the road to recovery after he underwent surgery. He also celebrated his birthday with his wife and their family last Sunday.

“Simple lang naman ang gusto ko ngayong birthday ko… Mas makilala natin at magkaroon tayong lahat ng personal relationship kay God!” he posted.

Gamboa recently starred in the iWantTFC series “Hoy, Love You!” with former onscreen partner Roxanne Guinoo and is also part of the upcoming inspirational series “Dear God.”

