LOOK: Actress Nadine Samonte gives birth to third child

Filipina-German actress and model Nadine Samonte has given birth to her third child with husband Richard Chua.

The actress shared the image of her baby Harmony Saige Chua on her Instagram account.

“God is truly amazing. Thank you Lord,” she said. “Grabe ang journey ng third ko pero we survived.”

She had earlier suffered from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome (APAS) during her third pregnancy. In November she went to the hospital after experiencing preterm contractions at 33 weeks.

After giving birth to the child, Nadine said it was time for her to rest.

“Thanks everyone for congratulating us and sending prayers before ako pumunta sa OR,” Nadine said. “To my husband, @rboy_chua thank you for taking care of the kids at mas kabado ka pa kesa skin hahaha love you and the kids so much.”

Earlier Nadine and Richard tied the knot in 2013 and already have two other children, Heather and Baby Titus. (AW)