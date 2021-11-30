EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Albie Casiño admits losing millions worth of projects over Andi Eigenmann issue

Albie Casiño admits some of the reasons why it’s difficult for him to forgive former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

Albie said that he feels the lack of sincerity in the apology issued by Andi back then through a text message.

It was in 2011 when Andie accused Albie that he was the father of her first child which turned out to be the daughter of Jake Ejercito.

“Her sister posted something about me and Andi talking. In her apology in that text, it was still a non-apology if you really read it,” Albie said in an interview.

“She said, ‘I’m sorry if you needed a better apology…’ What are you talking about? Do you not feel I deserve a better apology? You shamed me publicly,” he added.

Albie said that apart from the bashing and attacks on his mom, the actor said that he even lost millions worth of projects due to the controversy.

“They even went up to my mom, all the while knowing I wasn’t the dad. Let’s take that out of the consideration. How about I lost a lot of millions of pesos worth of projects and endorsements from that?,” he said.

“And it wasn’t just a P100,000, bro. It’s a million pesos worth of, I guess, damages. That’s literally money they put out of my bank account. That’s money that could have changed my family’s life. Money that could have changed my life, right? So how can I be okay with them?” Albie explained. (TDT)

