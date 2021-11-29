Barbie Imperial dares AJ Raval: Kung hindi ka kabit, magsalita ka!

Actress Barbie Imperial issues a challenge to starlet AJ Raval to speak up on the alleged third party controversy involving Raval and Imperial’s boyfriend, Diego Loyzaga.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Imperial responded to the rumors being floated by Xian Gonzaga that Loyzaga allegedly cheated on Imperial.

“Ahmmm, yung about doon kay AJ Raval, if wala kang kinalaman, or alam mo namang hindi ka kabit ni Diego, magsalita ka!” Imperial said.

Imperial said that Raval’s silence could mean that she could possibly be enjoying being the talk of the town.

The actress said that she also received proof that Gaza and Raval are good friends.

“And I heard, I have a proof na… AJ and Xian Gaza are friends and maybe they talk about, feeds him na mga info na mga chismis… so ako, parang sa akin ‘Ohhh… gusto mo pala ‘to, parang ganoon,” she said.

Imperial said that she and Raval were used to be friends.

“Actually friend ko siya noon. Kaibigan ko siya noon. Ahm, tinanggap namin siya, sobrang binaby namin siya sa grupo namin, kasi nga, ano, ahm, girlfriend siya ng bestfriend ko na si Axel, so tinanggap namin siya… so nagulat lang ako na ang daming nangyayari, na… okay, gusto mong maging kabit… eh hindi ka nga gusto ng boyfriend ko… so ‘yun,” Imperial added.

Gaza immediately reacted in his Facebook account.

“Barbie Imperial fake news ka, Sis. Ginawa mo pang source si AJ Raval hahaha! As a matter of fact, sobrang nagalit siya sa akin after ko i-post ang exposé pero sineenzone ko na lang para wala nang mahabang usapan pa. Pinili lang niya siguro manahimik ngayon dahil sobrang natuto na siya last time noong tsinismis ko sila ni Aljur Abrenica,” Gaza said. (TDT)