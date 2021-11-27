Grammy award-winning singer Alicia Keys to perform at Dubai Expo 2020

Dubi Expo 2020 visitors will be treated with an exclusive chance to hear Alicia Keys’ upcoming songs for her album ‘Keys’.

The 15-time Grammy winner will be part of the expo 2020 Dubai’s illustrious Infinite Night series.

Keys will be the first international singer to do so and will perform at Al Wasl Plaza on December 10.

The show will be streamed globally and will showcase two decades of outstanding musical success.

RELATED STORY: Expo 2020 Dubai to witness Filipino Christmas cheers at “Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo” this December 3

Keys is expected to perform uplifting numbers, some of her biggest hits and new songs.

Millions from around the world are expected to attend the state of the art entertainment.

“I’m so excited to share such a beautifully unique and special performance on the eve of the release of my new album ‘Keys’ with the world. ‘Keys’ is all about letting go of anything that holds you back and breaking through the invisible ceilings above us! It perfectly reflects Expo’s values. I cannot wait to unlock this new universe with you,” Keys said in a Khaleej Times report.

“After the incredible success of our Arab artists in October and November, we are excited to bring Alicia Keys to Expo 2020 to headline our Infinite Nights series,” Lubna Haroun, vice-president, Moment-Makers, Expo 2020 Dubai added.

READ ON: Expo 2020 Dubai reaches four million visits as of November 21

“Expo 2020 and Alicia share the belief that people’s creativity and diversity should be celebrated, that everyone has the opportunity to fulfil their dreams and shine. We are looking forward to a show that inspires and delights our audiences,” Haroun added.

Keys performance will begin at 10:00 PM Dubai time. (TDT)