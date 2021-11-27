EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Gal Gadot to visit UAE for multiple charity functions

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Superhero “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot will visit Dubai next month to take part in multiple charity functions.

The Israeli actress is visiting to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two-day event will begin at the France Pavilion on December 3 and is being staged by Better World Fund. The Fund is a Paris humanitarian initiative that has organized a series of high-level events across the world, including Monaco, Cairo, New York, and Venice, since 2016.

At the France Pavilion, a two-hour presentation on innovation for disabilities and an economic roundtable with UAE businessmen will be held.

Moreover, a conference will bring together global leaders in the field of disabilities like the triple Paralympic champion Marie-Amélie Le Fur to tackle issues of disability.

A film screening by local director, Fadel Al-Mheiri, titled “Dear Mother,” a four-minute animation about life with disabilities is also part of the event.

Along with other Better World Fund patrons musician and songwriter Melody Gardot, opera singer and actress Gabriella Zanchi and violinist Sir Clifford LeRoy Edwards. on December 4, Gadot will attend a star-studded gala dinner and charity auction followed by an awards ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah.

The funds raised at the gala dinner will support the work of Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization. (AW)

