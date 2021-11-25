Immerse in six full concert experiences from Philippines’ chart toppers at 1MX Dubai

Ever wondered what it’s like to have your favorite artists perform full-on concerts back-to-back-to-back?

1MX Dubai will bring a total of six amazing singers and performing groups all the way from the Philippines to fill your December 3rd with Christmas cheer, set to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre arena.

Audiences will get to enjoy six full concert experiences from each of the artists that include “The Voice Philippines” coach and Filipino rock superstar Bamboo, ‘Queen of Hugot Songs’ Moira dela Torre, Los Angeles-based Filipino American rapper EZ Mil, as well as the Philippines’ newest pop rock diva Gigi De Lana, and emerging P-Pop royalty sibling group BINI and BGYO.

What’s even better is that on the day itself, a back-to-back ‘1MX Manila’ concert will also be streamed at the venue, giving audiences more performances that they will surely enjoy. Performers at the 1MX Manila include some of the Philippines’ performers now rising to popularity including AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Carlo Bautista, Fana, Jayda, Jeremy G, Kritiko, Lian Kyla, Nameless Kids, Sab and Tricia Denise.

Attendees can also purchase limited edition 1MX Dubai mask and shirts with a printed fan sign of the artists!

Make your moments Instagrammable with unlimited photo prints available at the venue. All attendees will be given free print outs of their photos during the concert whenever they post online and use the hashtag #1MXDubai2021

“1MX Dubai” is a global collaboration of ABS-CBN Music, TFC, DJMC Events, One Music PH and Myx and is presented by Camella Homes, Malabar, Mai Dubai, LuLu Hypermarket, and Philippine Airlines. It promises to live up to the electrifying impact the 1MX live music brand made in Dubai and Abu Dhabi back in 2018 and in Singapore in 2019.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. (Dubai) and the show will be staged from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. (Dubai).

Tickets are on sale at the following prices: AED 299 for Platinum, AED 249 for Diamond, AED 199 for Gold, AED 149 for Silver, and AED 99 for Bronze. You may purchase your tickets on Virgin Megastore (https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae) and on 800Tickets (https://www.800tickets.com/).