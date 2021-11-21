EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo tie knot in simple ceremony

Actors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo shared a video of their wedding after they tied a knot at a simple ceremony.

Mercado and Trillo said in an 8-minute clip through a vlog uploaded on Saturday that it was a simple ceremony.

Sharing the funny side as well, Trillo recalled feeling stressed after bringing the wrong wedding ring box to the ceremony.

The couple expressed gratitude to people including Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo and used the TGIS Studio, owned by the actress, as their wedding venue.

Tearful moments among the family members were also depicted in the video.

Mercado and Trillo tied the knot after being a couple for 7 years.

In an Instagram post, they shared some snaps of their intimate wedding as the actress was seen wearing a Vania Romoff wedding suit while the actor looked dapper in his Edwin Tan white suit.

Earlier their photo in matching wedding suits circulated on social media and congratulatory messages flooded Mercado’s verified Facebook page.

Last month the long-time partners announced their engagement and revealed they were expecting their first child together and the two also have children from their respective past relationships.

The couple earlier said they decided to give their relationship another shot after breaking up in 2011. (AW)

