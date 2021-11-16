EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Special treatment?’ Claudine Barretto draws flak for complaining on FB live on not being prioritized in a hospital

Actress Claudine Barretto received the ire of netizens after she posted a Facebook live video complaining over waiting for hours in a hospital’s emergency section.

Claudine, who is also running for a councilor post in Olongapo City said that she was dismayed for not being prioritized despite a shooting pain in her stomach and body ache.

“Hello my palanggas and Claudinians. I just had to share this with you kasi talagang parang sasabog na ang dibdib ko. I’ve been waiting for more than an hour. For almost two hours. Kaya nga emergency kasi dapat mabilis di ba. Because I’m feeling so much pain. May sharp shooting pain ako sa stomach ngayon. And my whole body is aching. So they made me wait. And then ang tagal nung doctor na umattend sa akin,” Claudine said.

The actress said that she is in a Quirino Hospital but the actress’ exact location was unclear.

The video has been taken down as of this writing.

“Wag nyo iboto yan, dnya ba alam n my prioritization ang mga emergency dept. walang special treatment noh, Mas kawawa sau ang mga mahihirap na tao kung ganyan ugali mo,” a netizen said.

“Sorry no special treatment,” another commenter said.

“Lahat naman nang mga pasyente nag aantay di lang ikaw..ano gusto mo unahin ka kahit may nauna pa,” another netizen slammed Claudine.

“Gusto mo pa mag public servant ah.. Hahahaha eh ikli naman NG pasensya mo, wag nyo iboto yan,” another one said. (TDT)

