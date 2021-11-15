WATCH: Vlogger Ivana Alawi conceals cheques worth Php 1M in vineyard as mother’s birthday gift

Vlogger and singer Ivana Alawi gave a big surprise to her mother as she concealed a plastic bag containing P100,000 cheques in a vineyard as her mother’s birthday gift.

On a fruit picking trip to Tanauan, Batangas her mother, Fatima Alawi, was surprised to see a plastic bag containing a Php 100,000 cheque hanging from a grapevine.

When Fatima asked Ivana if the cheque was real the actress encouraged her to pick the bag from the tree and look for more ones.

Fatima gathered seven cheques by the time the game to earn money by the one who picked most grapes ended among the family members.

She was told by Ivana to look for three more around the vineyard.

The actress planned that as her mother did not like material gifts and aside from the Php 1 million given by Ivana, her siblings Hash and Mona each gave Fatima Php 100,000. (AW)