Pinay fan spends over PHP500K to support her K-Pop idols

A Pinoy fan spent between PhP500,000 to PhP700,000 to support her K-Pop idols.

On the “Eat Bulaga” game show “Bawal Judgmental”, the 25-year-old Filipino fan named Kaydii claimed that she had spent a total of PHP500,000 to PHP700,000 to support her idols through their concerts and other activities.

Despite the huge amount of money she spent to support her idols, she said it was “worth it” and made her “a lot of friends along the way”.

Kaydii’s said she started to become a K-Pop fan when she heard SHINee’s 2009 hit “Ring Ding Dong.”

She saved up to PHP13,000 of her allowance to buy VIP concert tickets when she was in high school and supported the group through streaming and online voting as well as on Twitter.