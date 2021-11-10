WATCH: Hollywood star Will Smith shoots YouTube series at Burj Khalifa

Hollywood star Will Smith is shooting his autobiographical YouTube series at Burj Khalifa in UAE.

The 53-year-old is filming his YouTube documentary series “Best Shape Of My Life”.

The weekly program delves deep into the artist’s personal history questioning his motivations, work ethic and ambitions.

In one of the scenes, Smith recalls upbringing under his military-trained father as well as the actor’s unsatisfactory start to his weight loss experiment.

Other highlights of Smith’s video include opening visuals of the city gleaming in the morning sun and the scene at Burj Khalifa. (AW)