Kris Aquino shares details on ‘private, tiny’ wedding

Kris Aquino shared some details to her fans on her upcoming wedding with former DILG Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

Aquino said that the wedding will be a ‘tiny affair’.

The TV host reacted to one of the comments saying that they are expecting the wedding of Aquino to be grand.

“I don’t mean to be a spoiler nor disappoint you but our wedding is going to be tiny and super private,” she said.

Aquino said that her wedding will not have an entourage and a wedding planner.

“Totally not what you’re expecting,” she told fans.

Earlier this week, turned heads when they went for a date in fastfood restaurant wearing gown and barong tagalog.

Aquino shared photos of her and Sarmiento in what she described as their first date.

They came from a wedding where Aquino was one of the sponsors.

On their way back home, Aquino said that they decided to eat in a fastfood chain.

“It was more than 3 hrs to get back kaya nag stop sa fast food and it’s been YEARS since I’ve entered that particular brand and after the pandemic naaliw sa kin everyone with me especially Mel, because I said ang sarap maging normal, regular person,” Aquino said.

“Sinira ni @rbchanco because sabi nya wala raw nag da-dine in naka gown and nagpapa picture lahat ng crew. i said walang basagan ng trip…” Aquino added.

Aquino also thanked the fast food chain for accommodating them.

“I just want to say thank you to the service crew at McDo Silang for having been so gracious & opening up an area for us. 1st time Mel & i ever ate out so you can say it was our 1st date – we won’t forget you,” she said.(TDT)